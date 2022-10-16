Home / India News / Daily brief: Ahead of Cong prez polls, Tharoor says willing to work with Kharge; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Ahead of Cong prez polls, Tharoor says willing to work with Kharge; and all the latest news

Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (L. Anantha Krishnan)
ByHT News Desk

Will work with Kharge if he wins, says Tharoor day ahead of Congress prez polls

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he would work in cooperation with his opponent in the election Mallikarjun Kharge if the latter wins the same. Read more

‘No serious guys till...’: Watch Joe Biden's unsolicited dating advice to girl

US President Joe Biden gave dating advice to a young girl during his visit to Irvine, California on Friday. Read more

IAS officer posts video of Amitabh Bachchan sharing valuable life lessons, netizens relate

IAS officer Awanish Sharan often shares motivational posts on his official Twitter handle, and his latest share was no different. Watch here

Watch: Dinesh Karthik clean bowled by Shami in Team India practice session ahead of T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia

India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the 2022 T20 World Cup as the star India pacer had incurred a back injury. Watch here

Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday with him: 'Lovely to be with my Dharam ji'

Hema Malini turned 74 on Sunday. She celebrated her special day with none other than husband Dharmendra. Read more

Dhanteras 2022: Things to buy on this auspicious day

Dhanteras 2022: This year, Dhanteras, the celebration of wealth and prosperity, will be celebrated on October 23. Read more

