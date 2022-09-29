Home / India News / Daily brief: Before Ashok Gehlot's ‘sorry’ to Sonia Gandhi, his camp hit out at Pilot, Maken, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Before Ashok Gehlot's ‘sorry’ to Sonia Gandhi, his camp hit out at Pilot, Maken, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Before his 'sorry' to Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot camp hit out at Pilot, Maken

Dharmendra Rathore, one of three Ashok Gehlot loyalists issued notice by the Congress, on Thursday hit back at his rivals in the party, accusing Rajasthan minister Ved Prakash Solanki of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of winning the zila pramukh elections in 2021. Read more.

Bihar IAS officer regrets condom barb after minister fact-checks her, NCW notice

Harjot Kaur Bhamra, the senior Bihar official who is seen rebuking a schoolgirl in a video of an event for seeking free sanitary pads, on Thursday expressed regret for her response that sparked a sharp backlash on and off social media. Read more.

'Checkmated Pilot, again': BJP's Amit Malviya sniggers after Gehlot's big news

As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot leaves the race to be the next Congress president, and veteran Digvijaya Singh joins it, the BJP on Thursday took the opportunity to launch a barrage of jibes at the grand old party. Read more.

Switzerland again tops Global Innovation Index. Check India's rank

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Thursday released the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2022 in which Switzerland has emerged as the world's most innovative economy for the 12th consecutive year. Read more.

'If Gavaskar is backing me, he must have seen something': India youngster reacts to missing out on 15-man T20 WC squad

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin cover the spinners’ base with Deepak Hooda as an additional bowler with his off spin as India head to Australia for the next month's World T20. Read more.

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, timing

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. This year, Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5. The ten-day festival worships Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Read more.

Vivek Agnihotri on not appearing on Koffee With Karan: ‘Sex isn't my primary concern though I enjoy it with my wife'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in a new interview talked about how he can consider appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sonia gandhi congress rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot + 3 more
sonia gandhi congress rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out