Daily brief: Conman Kiran Patel booked for 6th time over alleged property fraud, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New FIR against Kiran Patel, this time for alleged fraud over sale of property

Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office, was booked in a fresh case in connection with alleged fraud in a property worth 80 lakh in Ahmedabad’s Narol area. Read more

Conman Kiran Patel, who obtained government security by falsely identifying as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to the Ahmedabad Crime branch from Jammu and Kashmir, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.(ANI)
INX Media case: ED attaches properties belonging to Karti Chidambaram, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over 11 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged INX media money laundering case. Read more

Fashion tips by BTS Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM as OT7 slay bucket hat style at J-Hope's military farewell with Jin and V

BTS Army can't keep calm and is currently too emotional as BTS members Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Park Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook came together to bid K-Pop rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a special farewell ahead of his mandatory military service for South Korea and we can't help but take fashion tips from the OT7's bucket hat style game. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Russo Brothers-helmed Citadel. The highly anticipated show sees the actor alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Read more

Rohit Sharma rewrites IPL history, Mumbai Indians captain joins Virat Kohli in elite list during MI vs SRH encounter

Rohit Sharma played a stroke-filled knock to kickstart Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings on a bright note in match No. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir ipl enforcement directorate property ahmedabad prime minister's office bollywood mumbai indians rohit sharma priyanka chopra citadel karti chidambaram + 10 more
