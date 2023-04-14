Home / India News / Daily brief: Nitish Kumar's warning ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Nitish Kumar's warning ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Those who vote for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls will…’: Nitish Kumar's warning

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Days after holding two high-profile political meetings in Delhi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday revealed his next step in building opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Watch: On-duty traffic cop hit by car, then dragged for 1km on top of bonnet

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about a kilometre in Punjab's Ludhiana after the driver reportedly ignored the cop's signal to stop. Watch here

'There are faults in system': Kaif blasts Laxman-led NCA over no clarity on Bumrah injury

The injury list for Team India has left many veteran concerned. One of the biggest blow for India has been and will be for another period of almost three more months pertains to Jasprit Bumrah. Read more

Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor as they get spotted overseeing new home in Mumbai on wedding anniversary

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were out and about in Mumbai on their first wedding anniversary. Read more

Health expert on how heart disease patients should take care while travelling

Worry not as we got an expert on board to sort your health and travelling woes with a few vital tips that heart patients need to follow to stay heart healthy! Summer vacations mean relaxation and travelling to get rid of stress but heart patients who are planning to travel should be extra cautious. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sameer Pagad, Senior Consultant- Cardiologist at Global Hospitals in Parel, suggested some of the measures recommended for the heart patients. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics: bjp ludhiana relaxation ranbir kapoor nitish kumar alia bhatt traffic cop opposition unity
