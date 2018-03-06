Dawood Ibrahim willing to return to India and face all charges, claims lawyer

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim is willing to come to India, his brother Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Shyam Keswani said in Thane court premises on Tuesday, where had come for a hearing in an extortion case. Keswani was reiterating what the gangster had said about his “willingness to return to India” a few years ago.

According to Keswani, Ibrahim wants to be kept in Arthur Road jail and is even ready to face all charges against him. “Dawood had said the same thing a few years ago too. If we can compromise with Abu Salem, why not with Dawood,” he asked.

Vikas Ghodke, inspector from Thane anti-extortion cell, said, “Keswani told in court premises that Dawood wants to come to Mumbai and has two conditions. The matter is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, his brother, Iqbal Kaskar, was on Tuesday remanded in police custody till March 9. Kaskar was arrested on September 18 with his two aides for extorting a builder of Rs 30 lakh and four flats at Thane. The police have added three more names in the third FIR in the extortion case – Tony Lewis, Bhavar Kothari and Bharat Jain. Lewis is the owner of a plot in Gorai (Mumbai), Kothari a builder and Jain a diamond trader.

Ghodke said, “Lewis sold the plot to a builder named Aggrawal for Rs 2 crore. Ibrahim and Kaskar intervened in the case and took the money and the land away. They also extorted Rs 1 crore from Aggrawal. Kothari and Jain were in touch with Dawood and helped him.”

The first case, involving extortion of Rs 30 lakh and four flats, was lodged at Kasarwadavli police station on September 18. The second case of extorting a jewellery shop owner was lodged on September 20, while the third involving the plot at Gorai was filed on October 3.

Kaskar, Ibrahim, and their brother Anees have been named in all three FIRs.