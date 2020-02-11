Delhi election result: AAP ministers in a tight contest in 3 seats

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:35 IST

It was a tight contest for at least three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and home minister Satyendar Jain, around 10.45am on Tuesday on the counting day, Election Commission website data showed.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led with a decent margin in the New Delhi seat.

While Manish Sisodia led by 74 votes at 10.45am in Patparganj, Gahlot from Najafgarh and Jain from Shakur Basti trailed by 621 and 51 votes respectively.

At 11:30 am , Sisodia was trailing by over 1,400 votes.

In 2015, Sisodia had won the Patparganj seat with a margin of 28,791 votes, Gahlot had won with a margin of 1555 votes and Jain had won with a margin of 3133 votes, the Election Commission website data showed.

Sisodia, during the poll campaign, had come under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he told the media that he stood with the protesters in Shaheen Bagh – comprising a large number of women resisting the recently amended citizenship law since December 15, 2019.

His constituency has a significant population of voters who are migrants from the Garhwal hills in Uttarakhand.

While Kejriwal is leading with margin of 4,387 votes at 10.45am, Delhi’s food minister Imran Hussain led Ballimaran with 1,469 votes, labour minister Gopal Rai led in Babarpur with 1995 seats and social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam led the Seepamuri seat with 5271 votes – the highest so far when compared with his cabinet colleagues.

The Speaker of Delhi assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, trailed by 1,303 votes in Shahdara.

The AAP was ahead of the BJP early trends showed as counting of votes for Delhi assembly elections began on Tuesday.

The C-Voter data showed AAP leading in 55 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 15 of the 70 assembly constituencies at 11am. The Congress is yet to open its account.