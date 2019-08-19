Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Delhi Flood Alert Live Updates: 23 killed due to rains across Himachal

Delhi Flood Alert: Majority of the damage was reported from the two worst-hit states — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — as heavy rains remained unabated through the Himalayan belt.

By HT Correspondent | Aug 19, 2019 09:35 IST
highlights

At least 30 people were killed and dozens reported missing or feared dead as relentless rains hammered north India causing widespread flooding, landslides, damage to roads and buildings. Flood alerts were sounded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as rivers, including the Yamuna, swelled to dangerous levels.

Majority of the damage was reported from the two worst-hit states — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — as heavy rains remained unabated through the Himalayan belt.

Follow live updates here:

9:35 am IST

Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients

Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.

 

9:30 am IST

Officials in Uttarkashi take stock of situation

Uttarkashi: Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, and Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan take stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.

 

9:26 am IST

23 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides across Himachal Pradesh

At least 23 people have been killed since Friday across Himachal Pradesh as incessant rain continued to lash the state. Nine people died in Shimla while five deaths were reported from Solan.

9:21 am IST

Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today

Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.

 

9:18 am IST

30 killed, dozens reported missing as rains hammered north India

At least 30 people were killed and dozens reported missing or feared dead as relentless rains hammered north India.

