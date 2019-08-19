Delhi Flood Alert Live Updates: 23 killed due to rains across Himachal

At least 30 people were killed and dozens reported missing or feared dead as relentless rains hammered north India causing widespread flooding, landslides, damage to roads and buildings. Flood alerts were sounded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as rivers, including the Yamuna, swelled to dangerous levels.

Majority of the damage was reported from the two worst-hit states — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — as heavy rains remained unabated through the Himalayan belt.

Follow live updates here:

9:35 am IST Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi. Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GPCXQqqoe0 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019





9:30 am IST Officials in Uttarkashi take stock of situation Uttarkashi: Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, and Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan take stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region. Uttarkashi: Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan takes stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NilMR13Fpv — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019





9:26 am IST 23 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides across Himachal Pradesh At least 23 people have been killed since Friday across Himachal Pradesh as incessant rain continued to lash the state. Nine people died in Shimla while five deaths were reported from Solan.





9:21 am IST Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed. Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/wLhJtdxQjy — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019



