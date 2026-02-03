Delhi man held for raping 14-year-old daughter in Paharganj

Police said the girl lives in the rented accommodation with her parents and 13-year-old sister. “The girl said that the father used to regularly beat up the two sisters and their mother. On three occasions, he raped the victim, including on Saturday,” the officer said.

The matter came to light on Saturday night when the police control room received a call from a woman reporting the assault, said a senior police officer. When the police reached the spot, they met the caller, the owner of the house where the family lived. “The woman informed the police that the girl’s father, 40, originally from Bihar’s Darbhanga, raped her. The victim then narrated the ordeal to the police,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Anant Mittal.

According to the police, the girl told investigators and counsellors that she was raped four-five times in the last 10-15 days.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Saturday, police said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The victim confided in her younger sister, who then informed the house owner who lived in the same residential building.

“The victim may have told the mother also but she did not take any action. The mother will be questioned about the same,” the officer said, adding that the mother was not at home at the time of the incident took. The mother had gone to Bihar for the last 15 days, Mittal added.

A case on charges of rape under sections of BNS and POCSO Act was registered early on Sunday and the accused was arrested the same day, police added.

Medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. She was under observation for a few hours and then discharged late on Sunday, police said. Police have recovered bedsheet and clothes of the victim for forensic examination.

Last month, a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors in north east Delhi’s Bhajanpura. The girl was lured by the boys - friends of her late brother - to a secluded building in the neighbourhood where they raped her taking turns. The girl was unable to walk or sit for longer periods when HT met her last week in January. The two accused were apprehended, while the third accused is still absconding, police added.