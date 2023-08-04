Home / India News / Delhi mohalla clinic ‘overhyped’: Karnataka health minister ‘disappointed’ after visit

Delhi mohalla clinic ‘overhyped’: Karnataka health minister ‘disappointed’ after visit

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 04, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The state minister visited Delhi's health facilities after he heard a lot about mohalla clinics and discuss AAP govt's health policies.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday called the flagship Mohalla clinics in Delhi ‘not a game-changer’ after he visited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government-run primary health centres in the national capital. He compared the initiative with those in the southern states and said Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also have such models. “It (clinics) is not like the way it is made out to be.”

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at a Mohalla Clinic(PTI)
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at a Mohalla Clinic(PTI)

“The way it's being projected, there are so many other states, including Karnataka, where we have a better system…we have namma clinics…and we are doing things in a much better manner,” the state health minister said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Gundu Rao arrived in the national capital and he was welcomed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. With an aim to discuss how the AAP government is implementing their health policies in Delhi, the Karnataka minister said he visited mohalla clinics after hearing a lot about them.

He was accompanied by Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other officials. The Delhi minister appreciated Gundu Rao's visit to the health facilities in order to ‘further improve the namma clinic of Karnataka’.

However, almost an hour after the visit, Gundu Rao wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he returned feeling ‘disappointed’. He claimed that there were hardly any people in the clinic and said clinics in Karnataka have more facilities.

“Visited a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with hardly any people there. Our Clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to do immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed,” he wrote.

Responding to Gundu Rao's remark, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan lashed out at him and critcised the namma clinic facility in a post shared on X.

“The namma clinic you were talking about, Crocin medicine is also not available in the clinic. Don't know how many years it has been closed. The game you are playing at the behest of (Congress leader Ajay) Maken, in this game we defeated Maken 10 years ago,” he wrote.

Notably, both Congress and AAP are members of the recently-formed political alliance of Opposition parties, INDIA bloc.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out