Delhi Police make one more arrest in IB staffer murder case

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe, the police said

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man called Salman, an accused in IB official Ankit Sharma’s murder case, on Thursday.
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man called Salman, an accused in IB official Ankit Sharma’s murder case, on Thursday. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)
         

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested a man named Salman, in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the violence which rocked parts of northeast Delhi in the end of February.

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe, the police said.

The IB staffer’s body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing during the Delhi riots.

Last week, Delhi Police had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case as he reached a Delhi court to surrender in connection with the FIR registered against him over the violence in northeast Delhi. Hussain was taken into custody by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

The suspended AAP leader was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6 in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended leader.

Hussain was named in the FIR filed by the family the IB staffer, who accused him of murdering the 26-year-old.

Sharma’s father is an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police and works at the Karol Bagh police station in Central Delhi.

