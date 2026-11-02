Delhi's anti-pollution drive collects ₹68.4 lakh in fines on Day 1, sends back 1,539 vehicles

Data released by officials up to 5 pm on Sunday showed that the largest share of the collection came from PUCC-related violations, attracting fines of ₹56.6 lakh, news agency PTI reported. Moreover, ₹2 lakh was imposed for breaching restrictions on vehicle entry into Delhi, while construction- and demolition-related violations accounted for ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation.

To curb air pollution, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions, including a ban on non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, and a directive prohibiting fuel stations from dispensing fuel to vehicles without a valid PUCC.

Delhi enforcement drive under the winter action plan resulted in penalties and environmental compensation amounting to ₹68.4 lakh on its first day. Authorities inspected close to 15,000 vehicles at various checkpoints, sent back 1,539 vehicles at the city’s borders and issued 566 challans for failing to comply with Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) requirements.

How many vehicles were checked and turned back during Delhi’s first day of winter pollution curbs?

How many vehicles were checked and turned back during Delhi’s first day of winter pollution curbs?

Which vehicles are barred from entering Delhi under the winter BS-VI curbs, and which vehicles are exempt?

Which vehicles are barred from entering Delhi under the winter BS-VI curbs, and which vehicles are exempt?

As part of restrictions targeting non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, the Delhi traffic police and transport department jointly inspected 14,930 vehicles. Of these, around 10.31 per cent were denied entry and directed to return at the border checkpoints.

Delhi traffic police face marginal staff shortage amid INDIA bloc’s rally During a spot check by HT at three border points - the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Chilla village, and the Kalindi Kunj border, a Delhi traffic police personnel said they faced a marginal staff shortage due to the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan. However, they said the situation remained manageable.

ALSO READ: Traffic snarls, 'frustrated' public: Anti-pollution restrictions kick in as Delhi's AQI turns 'poor'

“In around five hours, we sent back around six vehicles which were non-Delhi registered and BS-IV. Many had only one vehicle and were headed to places where public transport does not provide last-mile connectivity. We suggested they take the metro as far as possible,” said Pankaj Rana, a Delhi traffic police personnel.

He further said around nine personnel were deployed at the Kalindi Kunj entry point, including two police officers, three transport department officials, and five traffic police personnel.

However, during HT’s nearly 40-minute visit, only two personnel were seen checking vehicles.

ALSO READ: Delhi air quality takes a nosedive ahead of Diwali, anti-pollution curbs kick in

Unis Saifi, a 31-year-old Delhi resident who works in Noida, said, “The bike that I own is BS-IV, and registered in Delhi. I had to go to Noida for some work, but was not sure if I would be allowed. So I took an Uber instead.”