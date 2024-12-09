Delhi: UPSC coach claims assault by trainee IPS officer at wedding, shares video

A fight broke out between a 2023-batch trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coach at a wedding in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police on Sunday said. Police said 'we first learnt that two people were having a disagreement when one of them struck the other with a glass'(File representative image)

The incident took place on December 6 and resulted in both sides filing complaints at the local police station.

Civil services instructor Vikas Dhayal, who lives in Rajendra Nagar, told news agency PTI that the trainee officer hit him on the head with a glass. There was no instant response from the officer.

"We are reviewing all of the incident's CCTV video. We first learnt that two people were having a disagreement when one of them struck the other with a glass. Two distinct complaints have been brought to our attention. A senior police officer stated that both accusations are being investigated.

Vikas Dhayal shared a video on microblogging platform X, purportedly showing the assault, including images of his blood-smeared face and clothes.

He claimed that until the post received a lot of attention, authorities were first hesitant to submit a formal complaint. "My report of a potentially fatal attack by IPS trainee Rahul Balhara that was clearly captured on CCTV went unanswered by the police. However, the "upright" Delhi Police have now filed a case against me following the Twitter post, even though I didn't touch anyone," he said in a post on X.

In another incident from the Govindpuri neighbourhood of south Delhi, a violent altercation over a communal toilet that was not flushed is believed to have killed a 20-year-old man and injured two others, according to police on Saturday.

Sudheer was taken to the hospital after being stabbed many times in his face, scalp, and chest, allegedly with a kitchen knife, according to a Times of India report.

According to medical officials, he passed away from his wounds. Their buddy Sagar was released following initial treatment, but his brother Prem, 22, is still receiving therapy.

DCP (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh provided case facts, stating that at approximately 12 am, a PCR report of a fight between neighbours was received at the Govindpuri police station. The police then hurried to the scene and discovered that three wounded individuals had been sent to the AIIMS trauma facility.

Late Friday night, the siblings and a family that shared a building's first floor got into a brawl. Police claim that when Sudheer protested that the toilet wasn't flushed, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons—Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a little boy—attacked the three young people.

Both parties shared a restroom and were tenants on the building's first level. When Bhikam's youngest kid used the communal toilet and failed to flush, the argument began, according to a statement from the police.

They added that Bhikam and his family have been arrested for inquiry and that a murder case has been filed.

Sudheer, the victim, was originally from the Mainpuri area of Uttar Pradesh. Bhikam, the accused, is employed at a Govindpuri building supplies store. "The matter is undergoing additional investigation," the DCP continued.