Delivered, says minister Navjot Sidhu on his resignation to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Navjot Sidhu, the Punjab minister who announced his exit from the Amarinder Singh government on social media over the weekend, finally sent his resignation to the chief minister on Monday. This one, he confirmed on Twitter, had been delivered at Capt Amarinder Singh’s official residence.

Sidhu hadn’t taken charge of the power ministry that he was allocated by chief minister Amarinder Singh in a reshuffle last month when he was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture.

Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence... — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 15, 2019

Sidhu, who had never really gotten along with the chief minister, had last month sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the reshuffle.

That letter – released by Sidhu on Sunday – is widely seen as a signal to the party that it was becoming difficult for him to continue in the Punjab cabinet. There were some attempts by senior Congress leaders to negotiate a compromise but the effort did not get far.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 11:41 IST