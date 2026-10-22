Delivery boy dies by suicide after assault over torn currency note in east Delhi

A 24-year-old delivery executive, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance a day after recording a video recounting his assault by two men over a torn currency note in east Delhi, died on October 20, with police subsequently adding a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, officials said on Thursday. The victim was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 (PTI Photo)

The victim was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.

The two accused were arrested and were identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), police added.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with the victim reporting that he had been attacked by the accused over the issue, police said.

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His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station the same day, they said.

He later recorded a video detailing his account of the incident.

Police subsequently received information that he had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.

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He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR, police said.

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