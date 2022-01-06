Dharma Sansad Seers to hold protest on Jan 16 against FIR for hate speech

HARIDWAR: Shankaracharya Parishad seers on Thursday announced a protest meeting on January 16 against a first information report (FIR) registered against speakers at the December 17-19 meeting of the Dharma Sansad.

They said that saints, various Hindu organisations and intellectuals from across the country will take part in the protest meet, which will be held at Baiaragi camp.

The saints also expressed displeasure over the role of Uttarakhand chief minister.

“BJP and its government ministers speak of Hindutva but now with lodging of case and SIT formation BJP’s real face has been exposed. It is working against saints and Sanatan Dharma. We will hold ‘Pratikar’ meeting, to express our displeasure and reply to the recent events which are maligning image of saints and threatening existence of Sanatan Dharma,” said Swami Prabodhanand.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Jaypal Singh Chauhan said that the BJP highly regards saints and the party has nothing to do with the saints who organised Dharma Sansad or those opposing it.

Taking a dig at BJP, Congress Mahanagar unit president Sanjay Aggarwal said that owing to vote politics BJP leaders are now refraining from speaking on Dharma Sansad as it fears it may impact its election prospects in poll-bound states.