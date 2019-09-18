Watch | Discontinuing single-use plastic: How easy, how difficult

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:52 IST

In this episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to Swati Singh Sambyal, programme manager (waste management) at the Centre for Science and Environment, about the feasibility of discontinuing the use of single-use plastics following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to shun such items. Sambyal explains in detail what single-use plastics are, why they are harmful to the environment while also talking about the challenges in finding environmentally friendly alternatives and the economic implications of the campaign.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 10:51 IST