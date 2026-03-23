Domestic LPG, safety of Indians in Iran and Gulf prioritised: Key takeaways from PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech

Speaking for the first time in the parliament since the US-Iran war started in the West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is dealing with multiple economic, security and humanitarian challenges arising from the war, while ensuring that its citizens and key supplies remain protected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 23, (Sansad TV)

Raising concern over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Modi said attacks on commercial shipping are ‘unacceptable’ and that the government is closely monitoring routes to ensure uninterrupted supplies of crude oil, gas and fertilisers.

“The whole world is affected, and we are making efforts that India feels the effect the least,” PM Modi told the Lok Sabha. “Indian economy's fundamentals are strong, and that has helped," he added.

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Here are the top 5 takeaways from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on West Asia war:

1. Indians evacuated and safety measures: Modi said the government has prioritised the safety of Indians amid the West Asia conflict, with around 3.75 lakh citizens returning home since the war began, including 1,000 evacuated from Iran, out of which 700 of them medical students. He acknowledged that some Indians have died and others were injured, adding that treatment is being provided and financial assistance extended to affected families.

Indian missions across Gulf countries are assisting workers and tourists, supported by 24x7 control rooms and emergency helplines. Modi also said he held two rounds of talks with West Asian leaders, who assured the safety of Indian nationals.

2. Strait of Hormuz & trade concerns: Flagging the risks to global trade, Modi said attacks on commercial shipping are “not acceptable” and expressed concern over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the government is closely monitoring shipping routes in the Gulf to ensure that critical supplies such as crude oil, gas and fertilisers continue to reach India without major disruption.

Also Read: India diversifying imports, PM Modi hails energy security in parliament address

3. Impact on farmers & food security: Addressing concerns over agriculture, Modi assured farmers that the government will continue to support them despite global uncertainties. He said India currently has sufficient food grain stocks and recalled how farmers were protected even during supply disruptions in the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is also keeping a close watch on fertiliser supplies, given their dependence on routes affected by the conflict.

“I want to tell farmers that the government will continue to make every effort to help them,” PM Modi said in light of the West Asia conflict.

“At present, we have enough coal stocks,” he said, promising that power supply won't be disrupted.

4. Energy security and fuel supply: On energy, Modi said the government is working to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Domestic LPG consumption has been prioritised in view of the situation, while steps are being taken to prevent sharp increases in fuel prices. He highlighted that India has diversified its energy imports over the years and now sources crude oil, LPG and gas from 41 countries. He also reassured that coal stocks are adequate and power supply will not be disrupted.

"Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth,” he said.

5. Economic and strategic outlook: Modi said the war presents unprecedented economic, security and humanitarian challenges for India, especially given its trade ties with all sides involved and the presence of nearly 1 crore Indians in the Gulf region.

He noted that while the global impact of the conflict is unavoidable, the government is making efforts to ensure India is affected the least. Emphasising that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, he called for unity in Parliament so that India can send a clear and collective message to the world.