‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:24 IST

Don’t have “any daring” to go to Mumbai at present, admitted Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday as the coronavirus cases spiral in the metropolitan city.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the raging coronavirus, reported 2,786 new Covid-19 cases on Monday to take the state’s tally to 1,10,744, the state health department said. Financial capital Mumbai recorded 1,067 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s tally of Covid-19 positive patients to 59,293.

“I don’t have any daring to come to Mumbai right now, the way in which the situation is now. I feel the time will definitely change,” the minister said while addressing MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in Post-COVID World event.

Nitin Gadkari, who holds the portfolios of road transport and highways and micro, small and medium enterprises, is a member of Parliament from Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet chief ministers over the course of today and tomorrow to discuss the way forward and how best to deal with the pandemic. In the scheduled talks, Maharashtra gets to participate tomorrow.

Mumbai’s ‘lifeline’ was back on track after being suspended for nearly three months as the Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services for ferrying essential staff.

Last week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ruled out the return of a strict lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus cases. He has appealed to the people to strictly follow existing Covid-19-related restrictions to keep the spread of the highly contagious disease in check.