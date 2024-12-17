DU law campus students allege lathi charge amid protest over exam schedule, police deny

A scuffle broke out between students and police at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University on Monday during a protest by law students against the examination schedule. FILE PHOTO: Tensions escalated at the DU Campus over exam schedule.(Hindustan Times)

The students were protesting with a demand for the exams to be extended by 10 days, as per news agency ANI.

According to the protesters, tensions escalated when they attempted to meet the Dean of the Faculty of Law.

The students allegedly blocked the exit barring faculty and other staff from exiting from the gate, following which the Delhi Police had to escort the dean and other officials.

Heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site, with some personnel carrying batons amid a large crowd of students. Arguments were seen breaking out between the two sides.

Students alleged that police used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse them, leaving several injured. Delhi police rejected the claims. Hundreds of students had gathered on the campus since morning, demanding an extension of the exam dates.

"We were protesting peacefully for over eight hours, but instead of addressing our concerns, the administration resorted to police action," a student said, PTI reported.

There was no immediate response from Anju Vali Tikoo, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, on the allegations.

Why were the students demanding an extension of exams?

According to the protestors, the classes were only held for 60 days, which they say is less than the mandatory requirement, because of which the syllabus has not been completed and subsequently demanded the exams to be extended.

"It is the rule that in one semester there should be classes for 90 days but classes have not been held even for 60 days. Guest faculty was appointed after two months but the syllabus has not been completed. The classes are being taken at a rapid pace and students are not able to follow."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Delhi Police, Raja Banthia, interacted with protesting law students and informed them that the exams have been put on hold for now and revised dates will be announced.

He said that police reached out upon being called by the DU administration and Proctor Law Faculty.

"We received a request from DU administration and Proctor Law Faculty that they (faculty and other staff) are not allowed to go out as students had blocked the exit. Police reached there - created a corridor and helped them (faculty and staff including the Dean) to go out - students are angry about this and protesting," the DCP said.

"As per the information I have, exam dates that were announced earlier - to be held from December 26 have been put on hold and now a committee will be formed to decide about the dates of exams," he added.