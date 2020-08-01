Eid Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Eid al-Adha

india

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their greetings on Eid al-Adha, which is being observed by Muslims across the country on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They also urged people to follow protocols and guidelines to contain the pandemic while celebrating the festival also known as Bakrid.

“Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread,” President Kovind tweeted.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his “warm greetings and good wishes” to the people of the country on Eid-ul-Adha.

“May this Id-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our lives, country and the world,” Naidu tweeted.

Delhi: People exchange greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on Eid al-Adha, today.

“Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration and strictly adhere to the safety protocols of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and personal hygiene during all our celebrations,” he wrote.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. Id-ul-Zuha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for His creation,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his wishes.

आप सभी को ईद अल-अज़हा मुबारक।



Greetings for Eid al-Adha.

Eid-ul-Zuha is the festival of sacrifice observed by Muslims on the tenth day of the Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims mark the festival by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat, to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, the offering is distributed to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor.

Devotees offered namaz in mosques across the country, including at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as followed the norms of social distancing.

News agency ANI tweeted pictures of devotees being checked with thermometer gun as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“We have ensured strong arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion. namaz will be offered at 6:05am,” Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), was quoted as saying by the agency.