Entire staff of Jharkhand's Gamharia police station suspended after woman raped inside premises

The entire staff at the Gamharia police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district was suspended on Sunday after a woman was allegedly raped on the station premises last week, a senior police officer said. The main accused, the wireless operator, was arrested on Saturday along with the officer on duty and the station clerk. All three have been sent to jail, an officer said. (PTI File/Representational Image)

The incident took place on October 29 when a woman went to the police station to lodge a complaint after an altercation with her husband. She was asked to wait inside a room at the station, where a wireless operator allegedly raped her.

A special investigation team (SIT), headed by Seraikela sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj, is investigating the case.

A total of 15 police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident so far. Six officers of the police station were suspended on Saturday and the remaining staff, including two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), four Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), two Havildars (Head Constables), and one Constable, were suspended on Sunday, the officer added.

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The main accused, the wireless operator, was arrested on Saturday along with the officer on duty and the station clerk. All three have been sent to jail, the officer said.

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Bhardwaj said the woman lodged a written complaint on October 31, alleging that she was raped within the station premises. "Acting promptly on the instructions, a team was constituted; the accused were apprehended and have since been remanded to judicial custody. All necessary legal procedures have been followed step-by-step," he told news agency ANI.

The SDPO said the probe was continuing and anyone found guilt would face further legal action.