EOW issues notices to 11, including Sunetra Pawar’s two OSDs, in Mundhwa land deal case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued notices to 11 people, including two officers serving as officer-on-special-duty (OSD) to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, in its probe into alleged irregularities in a government land deal in Pune’s Mundhwa area linked to a company associated with Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar Parth Pawar, too, may be questioned, according to Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar, who had earlier approached the police seeking a probe.

A senior police officer said on Saturday that the notices had been issued to record the statements of those connected with the transaction. Parth Pawar, too, may be questioned, according to Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar, who had earlier approached the police seeking a probe.

Investigators are examining the roles of the individuals involved, the decisions taken by officials and whether prescribed procedures were followed in processing the deal.

In a social media post, Kumbhar said investigators were likely to examine “financial transactions linked to the deal and WhatsApp conversations relevant to the case”. He alleged that the two OSDs had played a key role in facilitating the transaction.

Complaints were filed by Kumbhar and activist Anjali Damania, who had raised concerns over the transaction. Kumbhar alleged that the inquiry had earlier been shelved amid political manoeuvring and has now been reopened following a reprimand by the Bombay high court.

Police are recording statements to establish the sequence of events and determine the roles, if any, played by the individuals concerned. The issuance of notices does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing.

The Bombay High Court in September had directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to explain why deputy chief minister Suntera Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has not been named as an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, although he owns 99% of Amadea Enterprises LLP, which purchased the 40-acre plot.