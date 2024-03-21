Evening brief: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over bank accounts row; Over 20 Indians in Russia-Ukraine conflict zone; and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded sharply to the Congress leadership's accusations, dismissing them as a "desperate" attempt to preempt their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and JP Nadda criticized the Congress for blaming financial issues on their impending irrelevance, labeling it as moral and intellectual bankruptcy rather than financial distress. They pointed out legal proceedings against the Congress and countered Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy. The BJP accused the Congress of evading taxes and suggested using funds from past scandals for election campaigns. The exchange follows Congress leaders' press conference alleging deliberate financial setbacks by PM Modi's government. Dig Deeper Congress party Leader Rahul Gandhi with president Mallikarjun Kharge (C) with party leader Sonia Gandhi (L). (HT)

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met with families in Thiruvananthapuram affected by a recruitment scam leading to Indians joining the conflict in Ukraine. He assured efforts for the safe return of stranded Indians from Russia's conflict zones. Muraleedharan stated that about 20 Indians are currently in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. Recent months have seen Indians lured into the Russian army under false job promises, resulting in casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy in separate talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, reaffirming India's commitment to peace efforts. Dig Deeper

SBI submits all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to Election Commission. Dig Deeper

Delhi high court refuses to grant CM Arvind Kejriwal protection from coercive action in liquor policy case. Dig Deeper

Congress itself exposing Gandhi-Vadras: BJP on Anand Sharma's caste census letter. Dig Deeper

Badaun murders: 'Don't kill 2nd accused in encounter,' urges father of deceased minors. Dig Deeper

Customs can’t confiscate body massager because it could used as erotic toy: Bombay HC. Dig Deeper

‘Hurts everyone…’: Congress leader Salman Khurshid complains to ECI against BJP ads. Dig Deeper

Indian Consulate in NY issues major update Hyderabad student missing in US for two weeks. Dig Deeper

Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv after Putin vows revenge, 13 injured. Dig Deeper

Gaza death toll crosses 31,980 as Israel-Hamas war drags on. Dig Deeper

Chennai Super Kings have named Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain for IPL 2024, succeeding the iconic MS Dhoni. This decision was announced just before the tournament opener where CSK will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk on Friday. This marks Dhoni's second time stepping down as captain, with his previous stint in 2022 handed over to Ravindra Jadeja but later reclaimed due to CSK's poor performance. Dhoni, at 42, prepares for his IPL farewell, ending an era of consistent leadership. Gaikwad, known for his batting prowess, faces his biggest challenge yet in leading the team after proving his mettle as a key player for CSK. Dig Deeper

The period Hindi film "Ae Watan Mere Watan," starring Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and others, set during the Quit India Movement of 1942, premiered on Prime Video India to mixed to negative reviews. While Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia was praised, Sara Ali Khan's performance received criticism for lacking emotional depth and consistency. Some viewers found the film's sets artificial-looking and felt it missed the emotional resonance expected from such a story. Despite mixed reviews, some viewers appreciated Sara Ali Khan's acting as an unsung hero in the patriotic narrative. Directed by Kannan Iyer and backed by Karan Johar, the film delves into India's fight for independence through the story of Usha Mehta and her underground radio station spreading unity messages during turbulent times. Sara Ali Khan expressed pride in portraying such a powerful character, highlighting the film's tribute to unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle. Dig Deeper

Holi, the vibrant Hindu festival, arrives on Monday, March 25, 2024, bringing joy and festivities. As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, delicious and healthy snacks are essential. Chef Arun Kumar from The Ashok recommends nutritious and creative Holi recipes for the occasion. These recipes promise both appetizing flavors and health benefits, ensuring a delightful celebration. Whether you're joining the Holi festivities or treating your loved ones at home, these homemade treats will elevate your culinary experience. Get ready to don your chef's hat and indulge in the spirit of Holi with delightful culinary creations. Dig Deeper

