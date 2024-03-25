Evening brief: BJP's Wayanad candidate jabs Rahul Gandhi, AAP's social media campaign over Kejriwal's arrest; more news

Kerala BJP president K Surendran, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, has claimed that the Congress leader will face the ‘same outcome’ as Amethi where he lost in 2019. Wayanad is a constituency where there is a development crisis. Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency. He will meet the same fate in Wayanad as he encountered in Amethi last time," PTI quoted Surendran as saying. “The central leadership has entrusted me with a responsibility. They have asked to take up the fight in Wayanad constituency. The people of Wayanad will definitely ask why the senior leaders of INDIA alliance are contesting each other in the same constituency,” he added. Surendran, who took over as the state BJP chief in 2020, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Pathanamthitta and secured the third position. He was arrested and spent a month in jail in 2018 during the Sabarimala agitation. Dig Deeper Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a social media "DP (display picture) campaign over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. According to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, all party leaders and volunteers have changed their profile picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media accounts with the one displaying Kejriwal behind bars. The picture also has the text ‘Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal)’ written on it. “To spread Arvind Kejriwal's message to every household, today AAP has launched a 'DP campaign' across the country on social media. Starting at 3 pm, all AAP leaders and party workers are changing their DPs,” Atishi said while addressing the media. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

AAP launches social media ‘DP campaign’ over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Dig Deeper

‘He will meet same fate as Amethi’: BJP's Wayanad candidate K Surendran jabs Rahul Gandhi. Dig Deeper

‘Koi Khele Jail Mein’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari mocks Arvind Kejriwal over arrest amid AAP's ‘No Holi’ vow. Dig Deeper

India News

Ayodhya's Ram temple witnesses grand Holi celebrations. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key NDA vs INDIA contests to watch out for. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump dubbed ‘Don Poorleone’ ahead of half-a-billion-dollar fraud case penalty deadline. Dig Deeper

Moscow terror attack: ‘Are you sure it’s ISIS?', Russia asks US on terror outfit's role in Crocus Hall shooting. Dig Deeper

Elon Musk makes major statement ahead of US elections; Is SpaceX CEO endorsing Trump? Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi 2024 in Mumbai this year. In a video that was shared by Malayalam actor Nadiya on Instagram on Monday, Ranbir and Alia were seen in casual wear outside their apartment as they celebrated Holi with friends. Daughter Raha Kapoor was also there, as she watched everyone. In the video, Nadhiya applies colours on Ranbir's face. The actor opted for an oversized blue shirt with red shorts. Then, it was Alia's turn as Nadiya went on to smear some colours on her face. Alia was seen in a bright orange top and pink shorts. Little Raha stood right beside her mom and looked at Alia. As Nadiya bent down to have chat with Raha, she was seen smiling. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) welcomed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the new season, members of the Bengaluru-based franchise were stumped by an intriguing question on the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries. Which current Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was the first to take two consecutive five-wicket hauls in T20s? Answering the million-dollar question, batting icon Kohli picked New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson while Australia’s Glenn Maxwell named Karn Sharma. Pacer Mohammed Siraj was convinced that Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga had achieved the incredible feat. Pacer Akash Deep thought it could be former RCB star Harshal Patel meanwhile, Bengaluru's rising star Mahipal Lomror settled for speedster Siraj. Instead of nominating Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal, veteran batter Dinesh Karthik picked his teammate Himanshu Sharma. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Holi 2024: Holi is here. The festival of colours is being celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. On this day, people smear colours on each other's faces. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Holi also reinstrates that goodness always triumphs over evil. Holi is celebrated with a variety of interesting traditions throughout the country. Vrindavan celebrates Phoolwali Holi while the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon celebrate Lathmar Holi. The festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity, together and the promise of a better tomorrow. One of the main attractions of Holi festivities is Holi-special snacks and drinks. The snack platter is ruled by rasmalai, gujia and namakpare. Thandai is prepared as a holi-special drink. Milk, spices and sweeteners are mixed together to make delicious thandai. Often the ground paste of the flowers and leaves of the female cannabis plant is also mixed with thandai to make Bhang. Bhang is enjoyed by people on Holi for its euphoric effects. Dig Deeper