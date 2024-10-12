Evening brief: Mohan Bhagwat slams ‘disgusting content’ on OTT; Impasse in RG Kar murder case continues; and more

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday issued a stern warning about the growing influence of distorted values on India’s youth. Addressing a large gathering at the RSS's headquarters on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Bhagwat expressed concern over the impact of modern technology and media on children, singling out mobile phones and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms as key contributors. “The distorted propaganda and poor values spread by various systems and institutions are negatively affecting the minds, words, and deeds of the younger generation in Bharat,” Bhagwat said. He stressed that the lack of regulation over OTT content was exposing children to inappropriate material, calling for legal oversight on advertisements and media to safeguard the moral fabric of society. Dig deeper. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI Photo)(Chandrakant Paddhane )

The West Bengal government on Saturday said that the mass resignations of the doctors over the Kolkata rape-murder case have “no legal value”, saying that the letters received by the chief minister's office have no mention of the mass resignations as a point of reference, reported ANI. This comes as the medics continue their hunger strike, demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College. While speaking at a press conference, chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “There has been confusion recently regarding the so-called resignation of senior doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals. We have been receiving certain letters which do refer to mass resignation as a point of reference.” Dig deeper.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana. He formally took charge on Friday after meeting with Telangana Director General of Police Jitender in the presence of other senior officials at the DGP office. Following Siraj's return to the city after contributing to India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in Barbados, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, fulfilling a previous commitment, awarded Siraj a plot of 600 square yards located at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to acknowledge his accomplishments. Dig deeper.

It seems a feud is brewing in Bollywood. Actor Divya Khossla Kumar has slammed actor Alia Bhatt, accusing her of rigging the box office numbers for her latest release Jigra. She claimed that Alia allegedly purchased tickets for "fake collection”. On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Alia and slam her. Sharing a photo of an empty theatre, Divya wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where”. “#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra,” she added. Dig deeper.

Shilpa Shetty recently turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week, where the 49-year-old actress stuns as the showstopper for designer Megha Bansal. She graced the runway like a breathtaking princess in a dazzling blush pink lehenga. Shilpa is truly an absolute stunner, and her fashion choices never fail to impress. No matter what she wears, she always manages to delight fashion lovers with her stunning style. Her latest showstopper look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to take some notes from the diva. For her stunning look, Shilpa donned a gorgeous lehenga in an ethereal pink shade. Dig deeper.