Evening briefing: BJP hits back after Rahul attacks PM on paper leaks, Tejashwi questions Nitish on quota row; and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's remarks on the NEET controversy and the cancellation of UGC-NET examination. “ Just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the 3rd time doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh...he said that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicentres (of paper leaks),” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said at a press conference. Dig deeper New Delhi, India - June 20, 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday questioned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the Patna high court scrapped the state government's quota hike to 65 per cent. “We are hurt and we were suspecting this earlier that the BJP will try to stop the reservation. We already said this during elections that BJP people are against the reservation. You must be aware that when we conducted the caste-based survey, people of BJP filed PIL to try to stop it, but we won at the end. I don't understand why the CM is silent on this,” Yadav told news agency PTI. Dig deeper

India News

Trouble for JD(U) MP as case filed over ‘won’t work for Yadavs and Muslims' remark. Dig deeper

ED raids 35 places linked to Amtek group in ₹20,000-cr bank fraud case. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Railways conducts successful trial run on world's highest Chenab rail bridge. Dig deeper

Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Hyderabad due to ‘engine issue’. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Stormy Daniels gives bizarre reason for entering adult entertainment industry. Dig deeper

Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former India opener Gautam Gambhir, have expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragic passing away of former India cricketer David Johnson. The ex-Indian cricketer was found dead outside his apartment in Kanaka on Thursday. According to initial reports, Johnson fell from the fourth-floor corridor of his apartment. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In 2022, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement and playing the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup, at the age of 41. A new sports documentary by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, and video artist Joe Sabia, attempts to place the camera as a fly on the wall for the next few days, as it approaches the man reflecting on his life and career, and the heavy weight that builds up to the last match. In more ways than one, this offering feels akin to a limp eulogy, with a predictable format honouring the personality with thoughtful and sophisticated introspection. Dig deeper

