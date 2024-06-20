 Evening briefing: BJP hits back after Rahul attacks PM on paper leaks, Tejashwi questions Nitish on quota row; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Evening briefing: BJP hits back after Rahul attacks PM on paper leaks, Tejashwi questions Nitish on quota row; and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 20, 2024 06:29 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's remarks on the NEET controversy and the cancellation of UGC-NET examination. “ Just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the 3rd time doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh...he said that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicentres (of paper leaks),” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said at a press conference. Dig deeper

New Delhi, India - June 20, 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - June 20, 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday questioned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the Patna high court scrapped the state government's quota hike to 65 per cent. “We are hurt and we were suspecting this earlier that the BJP will try to stop the reservation. We already said this during elections that BJP people are against the reservation. You must be aware that when we conducted the caste-based survey, people of BJP filed PIL to try to stop it, but we won at the end. I don't understand why the CM is silent on this,” Yadav told news agency PTI. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

India News

Trouble for JD(U) MP as case filed over ‘won’t work for Yadavs and Muslims' remark. Dig deeper

ED raids 35 places linked to Amtek group in 20,000-cr bank fraud case. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Railways conducts successful trial run on world's highest Chenab rail bridge. Dig deeper

Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Hyderabad due to ‘engine issue’. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Stormy Daniels gives bizarre reason for entering adult entertainment industry. Dig deeper

Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former India opener Gautam Gambhir, have expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragic passing away of former India cricketer David Johnson. The ex-Indian cricketer was found dead outside his apartment in Kanaka on Thursday. According to initial reports, Johnson fell from the fourth-floor corridor of his apartment. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In 2022, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement and playing the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup, at the age of 41. A new sports documentary by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, and video artist Joe Sabia, attempts to place the camera as a fly on the wall for the next few days, as it approaches the man reflecting on his life and career, and the heavy weight that builds up to the last match. In more ways than one, this offering feels akin to a limp eulogy, with a predictable format honouring the personality with thoughtful and sophisticated introspection. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Evening briefing: BJP hits back after Rahul attacks PM on paper leaks, Tejashwi questions Nitish on quota row; and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On