Evening briefing: Cong alleges 'irregularities' in 13 Haryana seats; Union minister on Bhagwat's OTT remark, and more

Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana assembly election win didn't go well with the Congress, which alleged irregularities in the counting of votes on the day their saffron rivals secured a third straight win. First, the Congress alleged irregularities in seven assembly seats, and now a fresh memorandum submitted by the grand old party to the Election Commission of India points to “irregularities” in the vote-counting process in 13 Haryana assembly seats. Dig deeper Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi. (File image)(ANI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Union government shares the concerns of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on ‘lack of control’ over content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and promised action from the concerned ministry. The minister claimed that concerns over ‘unregulated’ content on OTT is a worldwide concern and said the concerned ministry is examining the issue already. Dig deeper

India news

Baba Siddique murder: Cong leader Rashid Alvi calls arrests of accused ‘suspicious’, demands CBI probe

Stage set for new chief ministers to take over in Haryana, J&K

‘Cheating’: Sharad Pawar attacks Eknath Shinde govt over Ladki Bahin income support scheme for women

Fake love, real losses: Mumbai Police arrests dating app scam mastermind in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's advice to J&K CM designate Omar Abdullah: ‘If you face any problem…’

Global matters

Israel to target military and energy sites? Iran warns of ‘no red lines’

From key states to abortion: Here's what you need to know about 2024 US presidential election

What is in Trump's economic plan? Tariffs, tax cuts, energy…

Business

Travelers rejoice! Airline ticket prices dropped 20-25% this Diwali season

Kirana stores hurt by quick commerce mostly in metros, forced to transform or exit

Trouble for China's economy as inflation falls and why that's a problem

Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the second and third Tests against England on Sunday, with notable omissions, including Babar Azam, who had been reported to miss out earlier on the day. Surprisingly, Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, were also excluded from the 16-member squad. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Prison-break movies are more than just stories of survival. They serve as reminders of the strict and relentless system which individuals go through. It has all the formula going for the great escape, which includes a daring plan to break out of the high-security prison as well as the execution of that plan itself. Once you know the premise, it is not hard to predict what's in store and how things might end for our protagonists. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

We usually believe that the impact of an exercise routine or a restless night of scanty sleep is short-lived. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from Aalto University and the University of Oulu in Finland explored that the impact of workout and sleep can stay even after days. The study was conducted on a neuroscientist’s brain and behavioural activity – the person was tracked for five months. Dig deeper

It's trending

A recent post by an X user, a self-described “recovering founder,” has sent ripples of disbelief through the social media landscape by revealing the staggering prices of luxury apartments in Gurgaon. Sharing images of DLF's latest high-end project named The Dahlias on Golf Course Road, the user, Abhinav Kukreja, showcased extravagant amenities such as a private theatre, a games room, an ice bath area, and top-notch spa facilities. However, the most shocking detail was the starting price of ₹75 crore for the smallest unit. Dig deeper

