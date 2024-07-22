Evening briefing: J&K Police's warning over Jaish video; Audi hits two autorickshaws in Mumbai; all latest news

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Monday alerted the people over the circulation of a video by terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom. The police warned people against forwarding the video as it would mean an offense under section 13 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Taking to X(formerly Twitter), the official handle of J&K Police issued directions to the public and police officers concerning the 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish. They informed that the video was released by Jaish around 2 pm today. Dig Deeper Personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (PTI)

A speeding Audi car on Monday rammed two stationary auto rickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area, leaving four people injured, the police reported. One of the people who has sustained injuries is in a critical condition. The incident took place at around 8 AM on Dumping Road, with auto drivers and two passengers getting injured. The unidentified driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the car behind to be impounded by the police, reported PTI. A case has been registered against the driver under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and an investigation has commenced, a police official said. Dig Deeper

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 this year. The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan built on the lore of Ashwatthama and Kali Yug. In an interview with So South, production designer Nitin Zihani Choudary revealed some interesting details about the film and its sequel. Dig Deeper

Remember Radhika Merchant's beautiful flower dupatta she wore for her Haldi ceremony with Anant Ambani? A Delhi-based fashion and beauty influencer, Arushi Pahwa, has recreated the statement piece for under ₹2,000. Read on to know all the details. Dig Deeper