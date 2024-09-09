Evening briefing: Kharge slams Modi's 'failure' to end Manipur violence; BJP on Mamata's conspiracy charge; and more

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “abject failure” in ending ethnic violence in Manipur, calling it unforgivable. “People of Manipur are asking, why doesn’t Modi ji want to end violence in the state?” he asked on X. The violence, which was triggered in May last year, has escalated with the use of drones and rockets in attacks over the last week. A former soldier was killed after he accidentally crossed the “buffer zone” between the Meitei and Kuki areas late on Sunday night. Dig deeper. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.(X)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegation against the Centre of conspiring over the public outcry in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata last month. The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has sparked nationwide protests. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Akshay Kumar is once again back in the patriotic action-thriller genre with Sky Force. The war film is co-directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Sky Force is based on India's retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and also features Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya in crucial roles.

The past has a sneaky way of sticking around longer than we'd like. If you experienced trauma as a child, it might be surprising to realise that those old wounds are still affecting you as an adult. Childhood is supposed to be a time of growth, exploration, and learning, surrounded by love and protection. But for many, it can also be a period of trauma and pain. Unresolved childhood trauma tends to linger and can resurface, sometimes subtly and other times quite intensely, impacting various aspects of adult life, including relationships and careers. That's why it's crucial to recognise the signs and address them.

Asia's most powerful storm of the year, Typhoon Yagi, has been downgraded to a tropical depression after wreaking havoc in northern Vietnam over the weekend. The storm, which hit Vietnam on Saturday, caused extensive damage to factories and infrastructure in the country's export-driven industrial hubs. Despite its downgrade, authorities continue to warn residents of the risks of further flooding and landslides as Yagi pushes westward.