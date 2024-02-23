Evening briefing: MEA on Indians forced to fight in Russia; Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra's plea, and more

India on Friday advised its citizens to stay away from getting caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following reports that Indian nationals who secured support jobs with the Russian Army had been forced to fight alongside Russian troops. The external affairs ministry acknowledged that “a few” Indians had signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army and that the Indian embassy in Moscow has “regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge”. Dig deeper External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking to restrain Enforcement Directorate (ED) from leaking any confidential, sensitive or unconfirmed information to the print or electronic media in connection to a Foreign Exchange Maintenance Act (FEMA) contravention case, being probed by the agency, on February 23. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys farmland in Alibaug for ₹9.5 crore Dig deeper

‘Vedanta can’t have free run’: SC on plea to reopen Sterlite plant Dig deeper

India News

West Bengal BJP leader held for running sex racket in Howrah, claims TMC Dig deeper

Kashmiri activist Yana Mir's 'I am not Malala, I am safe in my country' speech in UK viral Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli PM Netanyahu presents first post-Gaza war plan Dig deeper

UK-born woman who joined ISIS, loses appeal to restore citizenship Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There was a lot of scrutiny around Joe Root's form in the ongoing five-match Test series against India and whether he was unable to adjust to the Bazball era of cricket that England adopted. In the first six innings of the series, Root, who has always been the most threatening batter in the England lineup and hailed as among the Fab Four batters of the modern era, managed only 77 runs, which did not even include a single half-century knock. Even his shot selection was immensely criticised during this run. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Yami Gautam is getting praise on social media for her latest movie, Article 370. Several celebrities and movie-goers took to Twitter (now called X) to leave glowing reviews for the political action thriller. Article 370, is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the movie which hit theatres on February 23. The release of this film comes ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, further intensifying the public's interest in the portrayal of revocation of Article 370. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Fatherhood is a remarkable experience filled with excitement but it can also pose unique challenges for dads-to-be hence, understanding and coping with the various aspects of pregnancy is crucial for both you and your partner. As the excitement of impending parenthood sets in, dads-to-be often find themselves navigating a maze of emotions and responsibilities alongside their pregnant partners. Dig deeper

