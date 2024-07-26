Evening briefing: Naidu unveils white paper on Andhra finances; Cong to consult MVA allies on Maha elections and more

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper on state finances, accusing the previous YSRCP government under Jagan Mohan Reddy of economic mismanagement, causing losses up to ₹7 lakh crore. Naidu claimed that under Reddy's leadership, growth in the agriculture and service sectors declined. He also alleged that natural resource exploitation, anti-industrial policies and irrational changes to the Amaravati capital city plan led to huge financial losses to the state. The white paper highlighted losses in projects like Polavaram and an increase in state debt from ₹3.75 lakh crore in 2019 to ₹9.74 lakh crore in 2024. Naidu also noted a financial support package in the new Union budget 2024 of ₹15,000 crore for developing Andhra Pradesh’s new capital city. Dig Deeper Andhra Pradesh Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper on the state of finances to 'expose' fiscal mismanagement under his predecessor YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (ANI)

Ahead of crucial Maharashtra's Assembly elections in October, the Congress formed two committees to negotiate with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) includes members like Nana Patole and Prithviraj Chavan, while the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) features Varsha Gaikwad and Ashok Jagtap. Despite challenges such as party splits and defections, the MVA alliance performed well in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 29 of 48 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar won eight of ten seats under the seat-sharing agreement, and the Congress gained ground in Vidarbha region. The Samajwadi Party also seeks 10-12 seats in the upcoming polls.

India News

Global affairs

Sports

India defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in their Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 final, in Dambulla on Friday. Chasing 81 runs, India cruised to 83/0 in 11 overs, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's 55* and Shafali Verma's 26*. Initially, Bangladesh were restricted to 80/8 in 20 overs, as Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav returned with three-wicket hauls. Renuka Singh was adjudged player of the match for her crucial three wickets that dismantled the top 3 in Bangladesh batting order.

Entertainment

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines recently. Now, Sonakshi has revealed she had not one but two bachelorettes, as she shared the pictures. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a bunch of photos of her desi look that will remind you of her Netflix show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which she was seen as a courtesan named Fareedan. In fact, a fan commented on Sonakshi's new photos, "Sonamandi (red heart emoji)." And rightly so.

Lifestyle

With the Olympics kickstarting on July 26 in Paris and the excitement taking over the city of love, the Olympic Village's hospitality is top-notch. They provide all athletes participating in the games with their own welcome bags filled with goodies from sponsors, ensuring an uninterrupted experience. The official Olympics Instagram account posted an Instagram reel unboxing the welcome bag for the audience to take a look at all the utility products athletes will be receiving this season, along with extending a vote of thanks towards their sponsors.

It's trending

A woman from Bengaluru shared on social media platform X that her Uber expenses has surpassed half her monthly rent. She shared about the city's exorbitant expenses, expressing that CRED's feature helped her figure that out.

