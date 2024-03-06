Evening briefing: PM's jibe at INDIA bloc in Bihar, Smriti Irani reacts to speculation on Amethi candidate; latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the INDIA alliance in Bihar, saying it is still stuck on lalten (lantern), referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) symbol. “On one hand, India is becoming a new India, on the other hand, the INDI Alliance of RJD and Congress is still in the 20th century. NDA government says that it wants to make every house a solar house... But the INDI Alliance is still relying on a ‘Lalten’,” the prime minister said at a rally in Bettiah, Bihar. “Till the time the 'Lalten' was ruling Bihar, the poverty of only one family was eradicated and only one family became prosperous. When Modi speaks this truth, they abuse me. The biggest issue of the INDI Alliance, which is full of corruption, is that Modi does not have a family. They say that the 'Parivaarvadi' leaders of the INDI alliance should get the license to loot the country,” he added. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Hindustan Times)

Amethi sitting MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she was not aware whom the Congress will field from the seat in the 2024 election but the delay itself is a sign of defeat for the party. Smriti Irani's statement came amid intense speculations that the Congress would repeat Rahul Gandhi for the seat once again – after 2019's defeat. "This is strange because, for the first time, the party is taking so much time to announce the name of the candidate from Amethi. So much brainstorming is being done before announcing the Amethi candidate. This itself is the sign of defeat," Smriti Irani said. Speculations were rife after Congress Amethi district president Pradeep Singhal claimed that Rahul Gandhi's name would be announced soon as the Amethi candidate. The party's central leadership has not made any comment and there has been no meeting of the party's central election committee. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

India, US focus on countering use of emerging technologies for terror. Dig Deeper

Navy commissions strategically important ‘INS Jatayu’ base in Lakshadweep Islands. Dig Deeper

Delhi painter who lost both hands ready to hold his brush again after double transplant. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Voted for Mamata, she insulted us’: Sandeshkhali women after meeting PM Modi. Dig Deeper

Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA announces ₹10 lakh for tip on bomber, releases pic. Dig Deeper

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udayanidhi Stalin over ‘Sanatana’ remarks. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Nikki Haley to drop out of US presidential race after Super Tuesday trouncing, leaving Trump as major GOP candidate. Dig Deeper

'Why don't you go….': Marjorie Taylor Greene enraged after British journalist quizzed her on conspiracy claim. Dig Deeper

Kate Middleton's uncle shares insights on Royal family dynamics, says Prince Harry ‘will come back and be part of…' Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hearing problems can happen at any age but one common type is age-related hearing loss, which is mainly caused by the deterioration of the nerves that transmit sound signals to the brain. This can happen over time and there are two other types of hearing loss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Fidelis Grace Dass, ENT Consultant at SSM Hospital, shared, “One is called conductive hearing loss, where there's a problem with the ear's ability to conduct sound. (the process by which sound waves travel through the ear canal). This could be due to a hole or damage in the eardrum. The second type is mixed hearing loss, which involves a combination of both conductive and sensory-neural hearing loss. This means there could be problems with both the ear's ability to conduct sound and the nerves transmitting it to the brain.” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The India vs England Test series has proven to be a bit of a topsy-turvy ride for Ravichandran Ashwin. In Rajkot, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. In Ranchi, he equalled Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian in Tests. And now, in Dharamsala, he stands on the cusp of playing his 100th Test. But while Ashwin has enjoyed all these accomplishments like a champion, he hit a roadblock during the third Test as on the day of his 500th wicket, the India spinner had to fly back home due to a medical emergency in the family. "Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI said in a media release, sending panic across the Indian cricketing fraternity. Dig Deeper