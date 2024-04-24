Evening briefing: Rajnath claims Cong manifesto influenced by Sachar Committee report; what SC said on EVM-VVPAT case
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday cautioned against the Congress party's manifesto proposals for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the grand old party has hinted religion-based reservation if voted to power. Addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Rajnath Singh vehemently criticised the Congress for what he described as attempts to sow division within the armed forces and other institutions along religious lines. Singh's remarks harkened back to the Sachar Committee Report of 2006, during the Congress regime, which suggested the head count of Muslims serving in the armed forces. Dig Deeper
The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised that the Election Commission of India (ECI), a separate constitutional authority, is responsible for overseeing election management, adding it cannot issue orders that question the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and its integration with the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) based solely on suspicions or private reports. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta added that it cannot do much if the petitioners -- who demanded 100% cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with VVPATs or going back to the ballot paper system -- were “already prejudiced”. Dig Deeper
Latest News
INDIA bloc making one year-one PM formula to destroy country: PM Narendra Modi
IMD issues red alert over severe heatwave; rainfall likely to bring relief in these states
India News
Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Maharashtra, provides update on his health
PM Modi's ‘zindagi ke saath bhi…’ dig at Congress over Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' remarks; Kharge reacts
Global Matters
Taco Bell introduces new $5 Taco Discovery Box deal, here's what to know
Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah trade heavy fire, sources in Lebanon say
Entertainment Focus
Actor Lara Dutta has made a rare comment on the country's politics. In a new interview with Zoom, Lara spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Muslims during a rally in Rajasthan, that have been discussed and debated across the country all week. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Plasmodium parasite is the cause of malaria and is transmitted by the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito and the signs and symptoms of malaria can range from mild to severe. Hence, it will be imperative for one to consult the doctor without any delay and get an appropriate treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, revealed 10 symptoms of malaria that you shouldn’t ignore. Dig Deeper
