Evening briefing: Row after Kerala appoints ‘foreign secretary’; Centre calls study on Covid-19 ‘untenable’, and more

Reacting to the Kerala government appointing a ‘foreign secretary’ for the state, the BJP on Saturday criticised chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over what the opposition party said was a ‘blatant overreach and violation of the Constitution.’ “The appointment of an IAS officer as ‘Foreign Secretary’ in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union List of our Constitution. The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs,” K Surendran, BJP's Kerala unit chief, posted on X (formerly Twitter). Dig deeper IAS officer K Vasuki (platform.coop)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has dismissed the findings of a recent study published in the academic journal Science Advances, which claims that life expectancy in India significantly declined during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The ministry labelled the study's estimates as "untenable and unacceptable." Dig deeper

Latest News

Amit Shah accuses Hemant Soren of ‘land and love jihad’, promises 'white paper' on demography. Dig deeper

‘All ministers in Tamil Nadu govt are deputy CMs’: Udhayanidhi Stalin. Dig deeper

Global Matters

'Who am I? Razakar!': What's behind the rallying cry of Bangladesh protesters? Dig deeper

Donald Trump's decision to pick JD Vance was influenced by 3 key figures and assassination warning: Report Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are set to travel to Sri Lanka as part of Gautam Gambhir's support staff. An official confirmation from the BCCI is awaited, but Nayar and ten Doeschate are due to travel to Colombo for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The Indian team is set to board the Colombo-bound flight from Mumbai on Monday (July 22) afternoon. Nayar is set to board the flight with Gambhir and the rest of the Indian team members. As far as ten Doeschate is concerned, he is likely to join the team directly in Colombo. Dig deeper

