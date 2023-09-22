Evening briefing: Row over Bidhuri remark; Kamal Haasan on Sanatan row; and all the latest news

Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has responded to criticism after he was seen smiling during BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's offensive remarks towards BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Vardhan, an MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, vehemently denied any involvement in derogatory language against the Muslim community. In a tweet, he expressed sadness and humiliation over his name being dragged into the controversy by "vested political elements" on social media. He clarified that amidst the chaos in the Lok Sabha, he couldn't clearly hear what was being said during the exchange of words. Vardhan, who grew up in Chandni Chowk, affirmed his respect for the Muslim community and their support for him as an MP. The incident sparked a political uproar, with calls for action against Bidhuri, who faced a show-cause notice from the BJP, and Danish Ali moved a privilege motion. Dig Deeper BJP member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri. (Screengrab)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday commented on the Sanatan row triggered by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and said a young kid (Udhayanidhi) is being hounded just because he spoke about Sanatan. Everyone got to know the word sanatan because of Periyar, Kamal Haasan said adding that only Tamil Nadu -- no political party -- can claim Periyar as their own. "All of us got to know about the word 'Sanatan' because of Periyar. He once used to work in the temple. He was doing 'puja' in Varanasi with 'tilak' on his forehead. Imagine how much anger he must have had to throw away all that and work in service of the people realising that it’s the biggest service. He lived his entire life like that. Neither the DMK nor any other party can claim Periyar as their own. Tamil Nadu can celebrate Periyar as its own," Kamal Haasan said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India lodges protest after China bars players from Arunachal Pradesh from participating in Asian Games. Dig Deeper

‘Never our intent’, says MotoGP's apology for live-streaming distorted Indian map. Dig Deeper

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Heera Panna mall in Jogeshwari, 14 people rescued. Dig Deeper

India News

Supreme Court dismisses plea for Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah premises survey. Dig Deeper

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemns China denying wushu players at Asian Games says, ‘Violating spirit of sports’. Dig Deeper

Skill development scam: Andhra Pradesh High Court junks TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea seeking quashing of FIR. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Sudan's army chief warns United Nations, says war could spread beyond country's borders. Dig Deeper

Volcano in Philippines spews toxic gases; Schools ordered shut and health advisory issued. Dig Deeper

Ukraine launches missile strike on headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, official says. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistan has confirmed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, with Naseem Shah ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Hasan Ali, the experienced pacer, makes a comeback to replace Naseem. The 20-year-old Naseem's injury occurred during a match against India in the Asia Cup, requiring surgery and a three to four-month recovery period. Hasan Ali, who last played an ODI in June 2022, returns due to his experience and strong performances in domestic T20 tournaments. His focus on T20 cricket and participation in First-class matches contributed to his selection. Hasan has played five ODIs against India, with notable performances in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Karan Johar's highly anticipated film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Karan announced the release on Instagram, and fans expressed their excitement and praised the chemistry between the lead actors. The romantic comedy-drama, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, explores the challenges faced by a couple from diverse backgrounds. The film has achieved significant success, grossing ₹300 crore worldwide, and its songs have been well-received. Additionally, the OTT version may include previously edited-out scenes, including a medley of old songs, enhancing the viewing experience for fans. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Love, a profound emotion, holds the power to enrich our lives, and in today's tech-driven world, authentic human connections must not be forgotten. Hitesh Chakraworty, a Relationship Expert, emphasizes prioritizing empathy, understanding, and compassion over algorithms, as they can't replicate the sincerity of human interactions. Genuine smiles and heartfelt conversations remain unique to us, shaping the depth of our relationships. Sneha Jain, a Tarot Card Reader and Reiki Master, offers practical love tips, such as maintaining a clutter-free Northeast direction, using fragrances to attract positive energy, incorporating turmeric for positivity, embracing red colors for romance, practicing self-love, and fostering positivity through affirmations and journaling, all to manifest enduring love in our lives. Dig Deeper

