Evening briefing: Sanjay Raut granted bail in defamation case; Rahul Gandhi says God defeated BJP in Ayodhya; and more

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was granted bail on Thursday by a Mumbai court, after being convicted in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, the wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Raut was sentenced to 15 days of simple imprisonment by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Aarti Kulkarni. The court found Raut guilty under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to punishment for defamation. In addition to the jail sentence, a fine of INR 25,000 was imposed on the Rajya Sabha member. Raut, however, was granted a 30-day suspension of the sentence, allowing him to file an appeal. His lawyer filed applications for both suspension of the sentence and bail, which the court approved. Dig Deeper A Mumbai court on Thursday sentenced Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in a defamation case. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed God taught a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by defeating the BJP in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections. "Have you seen PM Modi's face these days? Earlier, he used to claim that he has a 56-inch chest, and now he says that he has a direct connection with God. He panicked. He tells the countrymen that they are biological but he is non-biological and he will directly speak to God. But God taught him a lesson in (Lok Sabha) polls, and Awadhesh Singh (Samajwadi Party candidate) defeated BJP's candidate in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," he said in an election rally in Haryana. During his campaign rally in the poll-bound state, he claimed PM Modi and the BJP-led Haryana government have destroyed the employment system in the state. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The announcement of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 has sent the film's team into raptures. However, the selection has also ignited a debate, with some questioning why Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed All We Imagine As Light was overlooked. Undeterred by the controversy, actor Sparsh Shrivastava wants to focus on the positive. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor, who played Deepak Kumar in the film, asserted that it is important to celebrate the film's milestone as it will represent India on the global stage. The actor was in his hometown in Agra when he got the big news of the film directed by Kiran Rao taking the global flight. He has not stopped smiling since then. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

After being trolled on social media for "carrying her medals wherever she goes," Manu Bhaker, India’s double medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, took a subtle jab at her critics by proudly displaying all the medals she has won since childhood. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Bhaker said, “I was 14 when I started my journey in shooting. Never had I imagined I would reach this far. Once you start something, make sure you do everything possible to chase your dreams relentlessly, no matter how tough it gets. Stay focused, stay driven, and let your passion fuel your journey. Every small step forward brings you closer to greatness. Keep going, you’re capable of much more than you imagine! And, yes, my dream of winning Olympic gold medals continues.” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

After making waves at Paris Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt is back in town and absolutely killing it! The 31-year-old star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jigra, and her promotional looks are nothing short of glamorous. On Thursday, Alia was spotted looking effortlessly stunning alongside her co-star Vedang Raina at Mehboob Studios, proving once again that she's the chicest mommy in B-town. Every time she's photographed, it's clear that she knows how to own the spotlight and keep her fashion game on point. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she wowed everyone with a striking, fashion-forward look. Scroll down to get all the details and take some style notes from the diva. Dig Deeper

