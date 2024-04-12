Evening briefing: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM's 'non-veg' remarks; Cong leader's potshot at Smriti Irani, and more

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter slammed the Opposition’s ‘Mughal mindset’ for allegedly eating non-vegetarian food during auspicious months of ‘Saawan’ and Navratri’. During a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Modi also said he knew the Opponents would be after him with “goli-barood” (arms and ammunition) and abuses after his statement. But it’s his “duty in a democracy to show people the real side of situations”. “You will have to understand that he is not speaking on the issues. Did he talk about the issues of Bihar, its youth, farmers and mass exodus? ...Key issues like poverty, unemployment and how many jobs have been provided need to be discussed. Why didn't PM Modi eradicate poverty?…Why was Bihar not given special status?” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said while interacting with reporters in Gaya during a campaign for the party ahead the Lok Sabha election 2024. Dig Deeper RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Amid suspense over Congress's Amethi candidate against BJP's sitting MP Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said both Amethi and Wayanad are equally important for Rahul Gandhi. Taking a potshot at Smriti Irani who accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of disappearing from Amethi after losing the 2019 contest, Ajay Rai said Smriti Irani's language has been going down day by day and she should see a doctor. The Congress has not yet announced any candidate from Amethi and Raebareli while Rahul Gandhi has already filed the nomination from Wayanad. Possibilities of him contesting from both Wayanad and Amethi like in 2019 are not ruled out while businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed interest in contesting the election from Amethi. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Latest News

K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15 in Delhi’s excise policy case. Dig Deeper

Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM Modi's eating non-veg during Navratri remarks: ‘Why was Bihar…?’ Dig Deeper

Weather updates: Respite from heatwave, IMD predicts rain in these states. Dig Deeper

India News

Congress leader slams Kangana Ranaut's ‘language’ over ‘baap-dada ki riyasat' remarks. Dig Deeper

NC names Omar Abdullah, ex-minister as Baramulla, Srinagar Lok Sabha candidates. Dig Deeper

Mamata attacks BJP for ‘propaganda’ over arrest of Bengaluru Cafe blast suspects. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Army officials thrash cops in Pakistan; videos spark outrage. Dig Deeper

King Charles III to ‘play peacemaker’ between Princes Harry and Prince William? Dig Deeper

Jake Paul invites Donald Trump to watch his fight with Mike Tyson. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

BTS member V has shared a bunch of his 'buffed up' photos, making his fans 'drool'. Taking to his Instagram Stories and Weverse, V, aka Kim Taehyung, also shared a message for the BTS ARMY. The first picture on Instagram Stories showed Taehyung holding a four-leaf clover. He wrote, as translated by X user, @taextaeBORAHAE, “Allegiance (salute emoji). Is everyone doing well? I'm working out healthily and also wearing the cool black uniform and getting cool training and doing well!” He also said, “I came on a break for a short time to wish Na PD-nim on his birthday and spent time great time while talking with friends about military (life) after a long time…” Dig Deeper