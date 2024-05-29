Evening briefing: What PM Modi said on Odisha CM's health; Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 24 hours; all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's health at a poll rally in the state. Modi also promised that if the BJP formed the government in Odisha, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the "sudden" deterioration of the health condition of Naveen Patnaik. “These days, all of Naveen Babu's well-wishers are very worried. They are very troubled to see how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much in the past year,” Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Odisha's Baripada. Dig Deeper Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (ANI)

Monsoon is expected to make onset over Kerala and some parts of northeast India during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Wednesday bulletin. The development is also expected to bring relief to the prevailing heat wave conditions over northwest and central India from Wednesday. “Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C very likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

‘Beneficiaries getting surplus food grains’: Rajnath Singh hails free ration scheme

Land-for-jobs case: CBI faces court's displeasure for not filing conclusive charge sheet

India News

‘World got to know Mahatma Gandhi from movie,’ Modi claims; Congress hits back

Delhi water crisis deepens, ₹2,000 fine for these activities | 8 points

Global Matters

Gravitational changes, 178-feet drop caused injuries on Singapore Airlines jet that hit turbulence

Queen Elizabeth's rare admission on bond between Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids revealed

Sports Goings

With Virat Kohli capping off a record-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India opener Wasim Jaffer is convinced that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon should replace Rohit Sharma as India's opening batter. Ex-India batter Jaffer feels Kohli can team up with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and former champions - the West Indies. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League this year, after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match. It was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Now, Shah Rukh has dedicated a heartfelt gratitude post for his boys on his social media, with the group anthem, “Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always.” Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh was seen doing the flying-kiss gesture during the trophy photoshoot with all the members of the team. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, along with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen in the group picture. Dig Deeper