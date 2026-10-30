Evening News Brief October 30: Uttarakhand chopper crash, mega Binance crypto heist and more top stories

Six people, including the pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district on Friday. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing the call sign VT-HCX, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm. It lost communication shortly afterwards while flying over the Jyotirmath valley, following which its tracking system also stopped showing its location. Track live updates here.

In other news, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay announced a five-year age relaxation for government job aspirants, New Zealand thrashed India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I, and singer Diljit Dosanjh urged concertgoers to use the Delhi Metro to reach his Delhi show.

Good evening, readers. From deadly chopper crash near Uttarakhand's Badrinath to the mega crypto heist of Binance, here are top headlines this evening to catch up on before you wrap up your day.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said the security breach, which reportedly put $6.3 billion crypto assets at risk, was a “complex attack” and may not be the result of just one compromised laptop. Earlier in the day, the crypto giant had said that the cyber heist may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop.

Sharing an update on the resumption of service, the crypto giant said, "We are still on track towards the expected timeline to resume the withdrawal service in 45 hours. Deposits remain unaffected." Read more.

CM Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for government jobs in Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu government on Friday raised the age limit for direct recruitment to government jobs by five years amid demands from aspirants taking competitive examinations. In a statement, the government said chief minister C Joseph Vijay issued orders for the move. The age limit extension would apply over and above the concessions currently available for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

For aspirants under the general category, the age limit for taking the Group 1 examination for civil services has been revised to 37 from 32. For reserved category aspirants, it would be 42 years, up from 37 years. Read more.

New Zealand defeats India in 4th T20I New Zealand secured a dominant 87-run victory over India in Auckland, posting their highest-ever T20I total of 259/7. The onslaught was led by Glenn Phillips, who smashed a blistering 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes. Despite India taking early wickets to leave New Zealand at 109/4, Phillips and Michael Bracewell combined for a ruthless 115-run partnership off just 40 deliveries. India's bowling attack struggled significantly on the unusual Eden Park dimensions, with Nitish Reddy conceding 64 runs in his four overs. Check highlights here.