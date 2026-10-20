Exclusive: Delhi govt asks officers to prioritise meetings convened by CM Rekha Gupta

Officials Asked to Prioritise CM Meetings The Delhi government has directed senior officers to prioritise meetings convened by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ensure that decisions and directions emerging from meetings with the Central government and the Lieutenant Governor are communicated to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), following concerns over officials missing meetings and lapses in information-sharing. The instructions have been circulated to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of depts. (Facebook page | Rekha Gupta)

In a communication dated October 7, the General Administration Department (GAD) said it had observed that some senior officers had been unable to attend meetings chaired by the chief minister. It also noted that decisions and directions arising from meetings convened by the Government of India or the lieutenant governor were not being communicated to the CMO.

The department said the matter had been viewed seriously by the chief minister and reiterated instructions issued earlier on April 28, directing all departments, organisations and heads of autonomous bodies, boards, corporations and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government to ensure compliance.

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Attendance and Scheduling Directions Under the fresh directions, meetings convened at the CMO under the chief minister’s chairpersonship will be accorded priority, and the officers concerned will have to ensure their attendance, the communication said.

In case of a clash with a meeting scheduled later, the organisers concerned should be requested to reschedule it, with advance intimation to the CMO. If a clash with an earlier-scheduled meeting cannot be resolved, the matter must be brought to the CMO’s notice in advance for appropriate directions.

Sharing Information With the CMO and Chief Secretary The General Administration department in April also had directed the departments to forward copies of important references, communications and correspondence received from the Government of India concerning new programmes, schemes or matters having a bearing on the subjects allocated under the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, to the offices of the chief minister and the chief secretary.

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Similarly, copies of replies or information furnished by departments in response to such communications must also be sent to both offices.

Officers attending meetings with the central government where important decisions are taken or directions issued have also been asked to ensure that the deliberations are communicated to the offices of the chief minister and the chief secretary.

The instructions have been circulated to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments, as well as heads of autonomous bodies, boards, corporations and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.