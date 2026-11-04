Ex-DTU student among 3 held for duping people, promising admissions: Police

A former Delhi Technological University (DTU) student, who allegedly posed as a university staff member to cheat families by promising admissions, is among the three people arrested for running a fake admission racket, police said on Wednesday. The main accused used his knowledge of the college, about faculty and other things to pose as a staffer. (Representative file photo)

The main accused, Yashraj Bajpai, allegedly lured prospective students and their families by claiming he could secure admission to DTU.

The complainant, Dr Kritika Joshi, approached Shahbad Dairy police after allegedly being cheated of around ₹8.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging admission for her daughter. She was allegedly lured through online advertisements and induced to make payments on false assurances, police said.

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The other two accused, identified as Sonu alias Yuvraj, 32, and Devender Singh, 30, were arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on October 26. Both were absconding and traced through technical surveillance, police said.

“Considering the seriousness of the case, a special investigation team was constituted to identify the accused and trace the cheated amount. The accused have been running fake websites and online ads for over a year to cheat families. We are looking for other victims,” DCP (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station under sections 318(4), 336, 338(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of ACP Gaurav Singh and led by station house officer inspector Surendra Singh.

During investigation, the team apprehended Bajpai, who allegedly impersonated a DTU staff member. He used his knowledge of the college, about faculty and other things to pose as a staffer and enter the college without being caught. During his police custody remand, he disclosed the involvement of Sonu and Devender, following which the team tracked them to Bhopal and arrested them.

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Police said further investigation is underway to establish the specific roles of the three accused, trace the money and identify other people who may have been involved in the racket.

An official from DTU said, “We were informed about the cheating case some time back and have informed students that we are not taking any such admissions based on these fake advertisements or donations.”