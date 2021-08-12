'Extra precaution needed in border districts': Bommai on Covid-19 situation

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states only after Covid tests. He also said that there is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions due to spike in coronavirus disease cases in neighbouring states.

Bommai was in Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, to review the Covid-19 situation. "Our objective is to completely control Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions," he told reporters.

The chief minister inaugurating the new intensive care unit at the Wenlock Madison Government Hospital in the district. Bommai has been visiting various districts of Karnataka to assess Covid-19 situation in the ground. He recently went to Mysuru.

Bommai also told reporters that the government is planning to launch a new scheme for children. "We have started the 'Vatsalya' scheme in Udupi and neighbouring areas, under which children will undergo all the (health) tests. It also includes setting up paediatric health centres. Once I reach Bengaluru, we will start it across the state," he said.

Talking about resumption of classes for school students, the chief minister said, "We mulled over it a lot. For the students of 9, 10 and pre-university colleges we are thinking of resuming classes in a graded manner, like opening it on alternate days. Based on its outcome, we will decide our future course of action."

Karnataka reported 1,826 new cases of Covid-19 and 33 related deaths on Wednesday. This took the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881, according to state health department.

The Dakshina Kannada district continues to top the daily Covid-19 cases, recording 422 fresh infections yesterday. State capital Bengaluru, meanwhile, recorded 377 new cases of Covid-19. On Tuesday too, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 378 daily cases, while in Bengaluru Urban it was 315.

(With inputs from agencies)