Fainting, jumping barricades & detention: What went down at INDIA bloc's protest march

High-voltage drama erupted in Delhi on Monday as Opposition MPs, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, took out a protest march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission, to portray resistance against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Police detained several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and took them to the Parliament Street Police Station.(PTI/X)

Delhi Police put up barricades to prevent the protesting MPs from marching forward. Many of the MPs sat on the road and raised slogans against the SIR in Bihar, while other MPs climbed the barricades and sloganeered against the EC.

Police detained several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and took them to the Parliament Street Police Station. Later, all the leaders were released.

The latest drama came as a result of weeks of protest from the opposition in the Parliament complex amid the ongoing Monsoon Session. The leaders have also been demanding a discussion on the SIR in both Houses.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier wrote to the poll body, asking them to allow the opposition leaders to hold a meeting with them and discuss the SIR exercise in Bihar, among other issues.

He said in the letter, "the MPs wish to collectively meet with the Commission on a host of issues including but not limited to Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well". Ramesh added, "We look forward to meeting with the Commission which will be in keeping with the highest tradition of our parliamentary democracy."

INDIA bloc march to EC | Top Points

Rahul led INDIA bloc protest march: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi led the opposition bloc's protest march to the Election Commission of India against the SIR of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Clad in sarees, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mahua Moitra and several other women leaders sat on the ground, climbed barricades and raised slogans against the EC. However, ahead of the protest, Delhi Police on Monday said that no one sought permission for the protest. Mahua Moitra faints: Chaos took another turn as TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Mitali Bag fainted during the protest. Colleagues of the leaders attended to the fainted ones, with Sagarika Ghose posting a video from the tense scenario.

Rahul Gandhi, Oppn leaders detained: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and several other opposition leaders were detained as Delhi Police stopped their march to the EC from the Parliament. Over 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were participating in the march, which began from the Parliament's Makar Dwar at around 11:30 am. The detained leaders were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station in a bus. Later, all of them were released. After being released, Rahul Gandhi extended his "heartfelt thanks" to his fellow MPs for their support in the movement against "vote theft". In a post on X, he said, "As I said, this fight is not political—it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and several other opposition leaders were detained as Delhi Police stopped their march to the EC from the Parliament. Over 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were participating in the march, which began from the Parliament's Makar Dwar at around 11:30 am. The detained leaders were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station in a bus. Later, all of them were released. After being released, Rahul Gandhi extended his "heartfelt thanks" to his fellow MPs for their support in the movement against "vote theft". In a post on X, he said, "As I said, this fight is not political—it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together." 'Democracy being assaulted, Churao Aayog': Heavy sloganeering was witnessed from the Opposition leaders as the protest march got disrupted due to the detention. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that democracy was being "assaulted and murdered" right outside the Parliament. He said that Chunav Aayog (Election Commission) cannot be "churao aayog". One of the banners in front of the protesting MPs read "SIR Vote Theft=Murder of Democracy", while another read, "SIR - Loktantra Par Vaar". The MPs were seen wearing white caps with a red cross on the words 'SIR' and 'vote chori'. The opposition leaders also carried "SIR par chuppi Kyu" placards, alleging a collusion between the poll body and the government.

Heavy sloganeering was witnessed from the Opposition leaders as the protest march got disrupted due to the detention. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that democracy was being "assaulted and murdered" right outside the Parliament. He said that Chunav Aayog (Election Commission) cannot be "churao aayog". One of the banners in front of the protesting MPs read "SIR Vote Theft=Murder of Democracy", while another read, "SIR - Loktantra Par Vaar". The MPs were seen wearing white caps with a red cross on the words 'SIR' and 'vote chori'. The opposition leaders also carried "SIR par chuppi Kyu" placards, alleging a collusion between the poll body and the government. Tharoor says 'EC should answer': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Election Commission should address the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi to maintain its credibility. "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions," Tharoor said.