First Indira Gandhi Chair for environmental sciences set up

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust on Wednesday set up the first Indira Gandhi Chair in Environmental Sciences in collaboration with Bengaluru-based National Institute of Advanced Studies to commemorate two of the former prime minister’s passions — ecology and science.

“I recall that she (Indira Gandhi) established the ministry of environment in November 1980 and she remained its cabinet minister until her death four years later,” Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said at the launch. “All through her tenure in this position distinguished scientists served as secretaries in the ministry.”

Sonia Gandhi also added that Indira Gandhi was drawn to the natural habitat.

“Throughout her life Indira Gandhi was fascinated by and drawn to Nature in all its aspects. ..The Silent Valley decision is perhaps the most telling example,” said Gandhi, referring to a decision by the former PM in 1983 to call off a hydroelectric project in the national park in Kerala.

She also emphasised the personal commitment of Indira Gandhi to protect wildlife, preserve forests and combat air and water pollution. “A number of conservation programmes for endangered species, in which we now take pride, were conceived of and launched because of her personal concern and involvement. And when the world had not yet discovered the value and virtue of environmental protection, she was the only Prime Minister to address the first ever UN Conference on the Human Environment at Stockholm in June 1972,” Sonia said.

“Today, more than ever before, we need that courage and resolve,” she added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also present at the launch.

“Her years as Prime Minister are peppered with path-breaking initiatives in the realm of science and technology. While ISRO was already in fledgling existence and the cooperative milk movement had started earlier, it was she who pushed the space programme and the white revolution to new heights. Who can forget the moment when Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut, told her that from outer space, India appeared to him as “sare jehan se achcha”,” he said.

He added that environmental sciences were “gaining in urgency as we witness global warming and numerous environment-related challenges.”