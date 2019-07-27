Flight operations resume in Mumbai even as rain city braces for more rain

Normal flight operations resumed in Mumbai Saturday morning after heavy rain forced the diversion of 17 inbound flights on Friday evening..

By 7:42 am, seven aircraft had taken off from the Mumbai airport. They include five Indigo, one Air India and one Emirates aircraft.

The rain had also forced the cancellations of seven outbound flights and four incoming planes while eight flights were asked to circle and nine were diverted past midnight.

Mumbai’s suburbs received 73-303 mm rainfall in the 24 hours starting Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It also predicted heavy rainfall through Saturday as well. A few spells of heavy rain across isolated areas in the city and its suburbs have been predicted on Sunday.

Friday’s rain left several arterial roads in the city waterlogged that sparked traffic jams and threw life India’s financial capital out of gear.

Incessant rain has submerged railway tracks at Badlapur railway station on the Central line of Mumbai Suburban Railway network, following rainfall in the region.

Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangni stations with around 700 passengers. Central Railway has asked for help from local municipal disaster manager cell. Chief public relation officer of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said a team of 40 NDRF personnel have been deployed to rescue the passengers. “We have also asked the local civic bodies to send in help,” said Udasi.

The IMD had sounded an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra. An orange alert signifies that the authorities should get ready for necessary action.

