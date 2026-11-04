Foreign secretary Vikram Misri begins two-day Nepal visit to prepare ground for PM Balendra Shah’s India trip
Vikram Misri will hold talks with Nepalese officials on bilateral relations and Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed visit to India.
Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 11:59:07 IST
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Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at preparing the ground for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to India.
Joint secretary of Nepal's ministry of foreign affairs Gehendra Rajbhandari and India's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela welcomed Foreign Secretary Misri as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport.
Misri is in Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's foreign secretary, Amrit Bahadur Rai, mainly to discuss Prime Minister Shah's proposed visit to India and matters relating to bilateral ties.
Foreign secretary Misri will engage in meetings with high-level dignitaries of Nepal throughout the day. He will pay a courtesy call on Nepal's foreign minister, Shisir Khanal, and hold bilateral discussions with foreign secretary Rai on Wednesday.
He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Shah, who is expected to pay an official visit to India towards the last week of November, according to foreign ministry sources.
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Home/India News/Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Begins Two-day Nepal Visit To Prepare Ground For PM Balendra Shah’s India Trip