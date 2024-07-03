Forester stops sandalwood theft in Kolar district, one held

Forest department officials thwarted an attempted sandalwood theft early Tuesday morning in the Kashipura forest area of Mulabagilu taluk in Kolar district by opening fire at the smugglers, officials familiar with the matter said. Mulabagilu range forest officer Jyothi Shivakote Chikkarudraiah said the incident took place at around 1 to 2 am at night in Kashipura reserve forest (HT)

Mulabagilu range forest officer Jyothi Shivakote Chikkarudraiah said the incident took place at around 1 to 2 am at night in Kashipura reserve forest.

“We received tips that some people were attempting to steal sandalwood from the forest, hence we increased the patrol at night. A gang of five-six people entered the forest with a sickle and started cutting a small tree. Hearing the noise, forest guard K Anil rushed to the spot and asked them to surrender, but they attempted to attack him with a sickle. He then opened fire using a single-barrel gun at one of the accused,” he said.

He further said: “The injured has been shifted to Kolar district hospital for surgery to remove pellets from his leg. The accused is out of danger, and we booked the accused under the Karnataka Forest Protection Act.”

The injured has been identified as Bhatyappa, a resident of Tayalur village in Mulbagilu taluk. The other accused, from Andhra Pradesh, managed to escape, the officer said.

Chikkarudraiah said that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused, identified as Seenappa (30), Ravi (25), Suresh (30), and Mahendra (35).

The Mulbagilu rural police station has registered a case.