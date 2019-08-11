Forget Rs 442 bananas, this Mumbai hotel charged their guest Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs

india

If you thought two bananas at Chandigarh’s JW Marriott Hotel for Rs 442 was extremely exorbitant, think again.

Two boiled eggs at high-end Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai has cost a Twitter user Rs 1,700.

After actor Rahul Bose’s banana controversy that resulted in a Rs 25,000 fine on JW Marriott hotel by the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh, Twitter user Kartik Dhar has posted a bill with the caption: “2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai.

He tagged Rahul Bose with the caption saying, “Bhai Aandolan Karein (Shall we protest)?”

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Even two omelettes were charged at the same price in the bill posted by Dhar, author of “All The Queen’s Men”.

The hotel was yet to issue a statement on this.

“Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya (Did the hen hatch gold with the eggs)?” posted one user.

Another posted on Dhar’s tweet: “Chicken must be from very rich family...”

Last month, after Bollywood actor Bose highlighted how the JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh billed him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said the hotel did nothing “illegal”.

“Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs 250 in a luxury hotel,” Kohli had explained.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department had served a show-cause notice to the hotel and slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty for levying GST on the two bananas, violating the provisions of its HSN/Chapter 803.

