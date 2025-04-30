'From India to Hania Aamir': Water bottle parcel to Pak YouTuber sets social media abuzz

A video of a parcel addressed to Pakistani YouTuber and influencer Hania Aamir that was sent from India amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives went viral on social media. The parcel, addressed to "Hania Aamir, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, from India," contained several bottles of drinking water. The video, which shows the package being unboxed at what appears to be a local courier service in India, has gained traction online. (X/@error040290)

In the video, a man filming the scene says, “This boy brought a parcel today, and check who it is for. It's for Hania Aamir. And see what's inside – water bottles.”

The video has gained traction online amid jibes at Pakistan, following India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the attack. Hania Aamir, a popular actor and content creator, has over a million YouTube subscribers and more than 18 million followers on Instagram.

How IWT suspension could deepen Pakistan's irrigation crisis

The Indus River system includes the main Indus River and its five left bank tributaries — Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum, and Chenab. The Kabul River, a right bank tributary, flows outside Indian territory.

The Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are collectively referred to as the Eastern Rivers, while the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus are known as the Western Rivers. These waters are vital for both India and Pakistan, especially for agriculture.

Experts say that any disruption to the flow during Pakistan’s sowing season could have serious consequences, as much of Pakistan’s Punjab region relies on the Indus and its tributaries for irrigation.

The Indus Waters Treaty imposes specific restrictions on India regarding infrastructure like dams. While Pakistan has previously objected to the design of such structures, it may no longer be mandatory for India to factor in those concerns going forward.

When India and Pakistan gained independence, the partition line split the Indus Basin. India became the upper riparian, while Pakistan remained the lower riparian. Crucial irrigation facilities, including those at Madhopur (Ravi River) and Ferozepur (Sutlej River), fell under Indian control — sparking an early dispute over water usage between the two countries.

