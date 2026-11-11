Bihar man held for raping 4-year-old in Canacona, Karnataka man arrested in Mapusa case: Goa police

Goa police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in South Goa’s Canacona on Tuesday night, while a Karnataka man accused of raping a three-year-old girl in North Goa’s Mapusa town on Diwali eve was held from Panaji on Wednesday. Two cases of alleged child rape have been reported in Goa days apart, with police arresting suspects in Canacona and Mapusa in separate incidents.

The second case was reported in Goa’s Canacona, where the parents of a four-year-old girl accused their neighbour of raping their daughter. The suspect, identified as Hussain Shaikh, a welder originally from Bihar, was arrested following a complaint.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Goa Children’s Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police officer said.

The officer added that Shaikh, who was known to the minor’s family, allegedly took the girl to his room and raped her on Tuesday.

Goa Police have also tracked down Pundalik Gadge, accused of allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Mapusa, to Panaji on Wednesday morning.

The minor, who comes from a financially disadvantaged family, was found injured inside an abandoned building. The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building.

Gadge, a native of Dharwad in north Karnataka, worked as a daily wager and lived on the same street as the survivor.

“Gadge, after committing the crime, walked to Panjim, a distance of 14 kms away. He left his bag at the scene of the offence and we have also recovered the girl’s frock and a chaddar. We will be presenting them as proof in the case,” North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.